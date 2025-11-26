NDLEA Busts Illicit Drug Warehouse Worth N6.7bn , Arrests Baron, 5 Others

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) continued their offensive action against drug syndicates in a nationwide crackdown with the dismantling of an opioids cartel in an intelligence-led operation during which a baron Onyekachi Pius Nwanagu and five members of his gang were arrested with illicit substances worth over N6.7 billion recovered from their secret warehouse in a residential estate in Lagos.





Following credible intelligence that the drug trafficking organisation (DTO) was about distributing over 7.2 million pills of tramadol 225mg and 526,200 bottles (52.6 million mls) of codeine syrup warehoused in a residential compound located at 23 Sunny Billa East Street, Bucknor, Isheri area of Isolo, Lagos state, ahead of the Christmas festive season, officers of a Special Operations Unit of NDLEA led a well coordinated operation between Wednesday 19th and Thursday 20th November 2025 to round up members of the syndicate and dismantle their criminal network.

Two members of the DTO: Egbo Innocent Udalor and Chukwe Emmanuel were trailed and arrested at Apple Junction, Festac area of Lagos on Wednesday 19th November while conveying 300 cartons of opioids in a truck. A follow up operation to the syndicate’s warehouse at Sunny Billa East Street, Bucknor the following day Thursday 20th November led to the arrest of Onyekachi Nwanagu and other members of his syndicate including: Nwoye Sunday Ali; Nnacho Ogochukwu; and Oraghalia Chukwuebuka Philip.





In all, a total of Seven Million Two Hundred and Seventy Two Thousand (7,272,000) pills of tramadol 225mg worth Three Billion Nine Hundred and Sixty Million Naira (N3,960,000,000) and 53 million mills of codeine syrup valued at over Two Billion Seven Hundred and Sixty Two Million Five Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira (N2,762,550,000), bringing the combined value of the seized drugs to Six Billion Seven Hundred and Twenty Two Million Five Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira (N6,722,550,000.00) only in street value were recovered and moved out of the estate in eleven trucks to NDLEA’s central exhibit complex in Lagos.





While commending the Commander and operatives of the Special Operations Unit as well as those of Strike Force Unit involved in the dismantling of the syndicate, Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig Gen Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd) praised the officers’ professionalism and dedication, describing the breakthrough as a major blow to the cartels preying on Nigeria's youth.





"This is not just an arrest; it is a clear and unambiguous statement. The seizure of this colossal volume of illicit drugs, which could have fueled addiction, crime, and insecurity across our nation, represents a victory for the Nigerian people and a confirmation of our unwavering commitment to the mandate given to us by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu", Marwa stated.





He emphasized that the Agency's focus remains squarely on the kingpins and financiers of the illicit drug trade. "The days when drug barons thought they were untouchable are over. The arrest of this drug baron and his criminal cohorts, following an intensive intelligence operation, serves as a stark reminder that the long arm of the law will eventually catch up with every merchant of death, no matter how high or deeply concealed they think they are."



