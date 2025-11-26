Tinubu Sends Names Of 3 Ambassadorial Nominees To Senate

President Bola Tinubu has written to the Senate, seeking the screening and subsequent confirmation of three non-career ambassadorial nominees.

The ambassadorial nominees are Kayode Are from Ogun State, Aminu Dalhatu from Jigawa State and Ayodele Oke from Oyo State.

The letter was read during plenary by the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

The President said that the nominations were made in accordance with section 171 (1), (2)(c) and (4) of the 1999 constitution as amended.

Tinubu urged the Senate to “consider and confirm the appointments of the nominees expeditiously”, while extending his “assurances of highest consideration” to the lawmakers.

Akpabio thereafter referred the nominees to the Senator Sani Bello-led Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs to review the nominations and report back to the chamber within one week.

Brief Profile

1. Ayo Oke – Former Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) and ex-Nigerian Ambassador to the Commonwealth Secretariat, London.

2. Amin Muhammad Dalhatu – Career diplomat and former Nigerian Ambassador to South Korea (2017–2023), with extensive experience in bilateral diplomacy and trade promotion.

3. Lateef Kayode Are – Retired Army Colonel and longest-serving Director General of the State Security Service (1999–2007); also served briefly as Acting National Security Adviser.



