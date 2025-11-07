Why Regina Daniel’s Brother Was Arrested..Police





The FCT police command has broken its silence on the arrest and arraignment of Samuel Ojeogwu aka Sammy West, the younger brother of Regina Daniels.

In a statement released this morning, the spokesperson of the FCT command., SP Josephine Adeh, said on October 28, the command received a petition against Sammy West and three others, alleging Criminal Conspiracy, Trespass, Assault, Criminal Intimidation, Theft and Cyber-bullying.

‘’Upon receipt of the petition, several invitations were extended to Mr Samuel Ojeogwu by the Metro Area Command for questioning which were not honoured, Mr. Samuel Ojeogwu was arrested in Lagos on the authority of a duly issued arrest warrant from a competent court, and subsequently conveyed to Abuja for further investigation.

Upon the conclusion of investigations, the suspect was on the 6th of November 2025 charged to court for offences bordering on criminal conspiracy, criminal trespass, assault, criminal intimidation, and theft. He has been remanded by the court pending the fulfilment of his bail conditions’’ she said

Adeh added that the FCT Police Command remains committed to professional policing, due process, and the rule of law.