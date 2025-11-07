Court To Deliver Judgement On Nnamdi Kanu's Case Nov 20

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday fixed November 20 for the delivery of judgment in the terrorism case brought against the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.

Justice James Omotosho announced the date while ruling on the matter after Kanu failed to open his defence, having exhausted the six days allocated to him by the court to present his case.

The judge held that since Kanu failed to utilise the opportunity granted to him to conduct his defence, he could not claim to have been denied his constitutionally guaranteed right to a fair hearing.

Meanwhile, Kanu on Friday made a motion challenging his trial on the grounds that terrorism was no longer an offence in Nigeria.

He said the earlier Terrorism Prevention and Prohibition Act had been repealed, and as such no valid charges against him.

Kanu maintained that there was no case against him and urged the court to dismiss the charges and allow him to go home.


Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال