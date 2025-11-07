President Tinubu Addresses Nigerians In New Social Media Post

President Bola Ahmed Post On His Verified Social Media Post On Friday

We face challenges head-on and remain steadfast in our commitment to engage partners and champion Nigeria’s interests on the diplomatic front. We are confidently asserting our presence on the global stage, guided by unwavering calm, clarity, and a strong sense of purpose.

We are indeed faced with terrorism - a challenge Nigeria has faced for almost two decades, and we will not back down. We will decisively defeat terrorism and claim victory in this battle. Security is non-negotiable, and we will never compromise on this principle. With unwavering courage and a steadfast commitment to the rule of law, we will prevail.

Nigeria is one united family. We rise together, move forward together, and reject despair in favour of determination. Our future is far more robust and stronger than any fears we may have.

The task ahead is immense, yet our resolve is even greater. We will continue to sustain and build on our reform gains and deliver a prosperous and inclusive Nigeria.

We will spare no effort and leave no stone unturned in our mission to eliminate criminals from our society. We urge our allies to stand firmly with us as we amplify our fight against terrorism. We have made significant progress in the past two years and we will decisively eliminate this threat.

With courage and the rule of law, we will triumph.

Nigeria will be, and remain a reliable partner and dependable ally to its friends and a steady voice for stability. We also welcome the collaboration and support of our allies, friends, and partners as we strengthen both security and economic growth.

To the brave men and women of our armed forces and intelligence community united by purpose, regardless of tribe or religion, who serve fearlessly, fight side-by-side and sometimes pay the ultimate price, we express our deepest gratitude. Your commitment is our strength in the fight against terror.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu

President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces

Federal Republic of Nigeria