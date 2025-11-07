Police Storm Kidnappers Den , Recover Body In Imo

The Imo State Police command has recorded another significant breakthrough in its ongoing fight against kidnapping and other violent crimes across the State.

A statement from the command’s spokesperson, DSP Henry Okoye, says on November 5, operatives of the command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit, in synergy with local vigilante groups, successfully dislodged kidnappers’ hideouts in Okuku and Ndegwu communities, both in Owerri-West Local Government Area.

Okoye said the intelligence-driven operation, coordinated by ACP Oladimeji Odeyeyiwa, led to the recovery of a decomposed corpse from one of the hideouts located in an abandoned livestock farm deep within the Okuku–Agwa forest.

He mentioned that the scene was cordoned off, and the body was carefully evacuated by operatives and taken to the morgue for further forensic examination

Okoye added that samples have been obtained by the Command’s Forensic Unit and will be sent for DNA analysis to determine whether they correspond with that of Barrister Jeffery Ucheagwu ‘m’ of Ihembosi, who was abducted on 14th October, 2025, at Site and Services, Umuguma, Owerri-West LGA.

‘’Meanwhile, the dislodged hideouts have been placed under 24-hour close surveillance to prevent the criminals from regrouping and to aid further intelligence gathering on their activities, as the Command intensifies efforts to apprehend members of the gang responsible for the abduction of the barrister and ensure his possible rescue if still alive.’’ Okoye said