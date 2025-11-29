Veteran Yoruba Actor Lere Paimo Is Not Dead..ANTP

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

Contrary to the stories being pushed on social media,  , it's been confirmed that veteran  actor Lere Paimo is not dead 

This is a statement by the association 

IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT

We would like to inform the public that reports circulating on Facebook about the passing of Chief Olalere OsunPaimo (MFR) are *FALSE*.

We have confirmed with Baba Eda Onile Ola's  wife that he is *alive and in good health*.

Please disregard these false reports and be aware that they are being spread by unscrupulous individuals.

Chief Olalere OsunPaimo (MFR), Chairman Board of Trustee Association of Nigeria Theatre Arts Practitioners (ANTP) , is alive and well

We urge everyone to verify information before sharing to avoid spreading misinformation.

Thank you.

Prince Adejonwo Oluwafemi Femson 

National PRO ANTP.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال