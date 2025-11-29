Veteran Yoruba Actor Lere Paimo Is Not Dead..ANTP

Contrary to the stories being pushed on social media, , it's been confirmed that veteran actor Lere Paimo is not dead

This is a statement by the association

IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT

We would like to inform the public that reports circulating on Facebook about the passing of Chief Olalere OsunPaimo (MFR) are *FALSE*.

We have confirmed with Baba Eda Onile Ola's wife that he is *alive and in good health*.

Please disregard these false reports and be aware that they are being spread by unscrupulous individuals.

Chief Olalere OsunPaimo (MFR), Chairman Board of Trustee Association of Nigeria Theatre Arts Practitioners (ANTP) , is alive and well

We urge everyone to verify information before sharing to avoid spreading misinformation.

Thank you.

Prince Adejonwo Oluwafemi Femson

National PRO ANTP.