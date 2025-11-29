Rivers State House Of Assembly Condemns Activities Of VIO

Disturbed by the excesses of Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIOs) on Port Harcourt roads, the Rivers State House of Assembly at its 33rd Legislative Sitting, on Thursday, frowned at the brazen harassment of motorists by VIOs in the State.

Moving the Motion, the Member representing Asari Toru Constituency 2, Hon. Enemi Alabo George, decried a situation where in the guise of performing their statutory functions Vehicle Inspection Officers have turned themselves into officers of extortion, intimidation and harassment. Members who contributed to the Motion condemned the incessant harassment of motorists especially women by these recalcitrant VIOs.

Commenting on the Motion, the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Martin Chike Amaewhule, lampooned the Vehicle Inspection Officers for engaging in extortion of motorists; describing them as a menace to road users in Port Harcourt.

The House then resolved to invite the Permanent Secretary of the Rivers State Ministry of Transport and the Chief Vehicle Inspection Officer to appear before the House to explain the activities of these VIOs on the roads.