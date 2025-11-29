Why I Visited Chris Ngige..Peter Obi

byCKN NEWS -
0


 Mr Peter Obi has given reasons why he visited former Minister for Labour,  Dr Chris Ngige 

Here is his post 

Solidarity with Sen. Chris Ngige

Yesterday, while I was overseas, I received the deeply distressing news of the attack on the convoy of my elder brother, Sen. Chris Ngige. Upon my return today, I visited him in Alor to personally sympathize with him and to thank God for preserving his life.

The attack, which tragically claimed the life of an innocent woman and left a police orderly injured, is both painful and unacceptable. It is yet another reminder of the needless and avoidable bloodshed our nation continues to witness.

This unfortunate incident reinforces the urgent need for more coordinated and effective security measures by government at all levels and with the active cooperation of citizens to reverse the rising tide of insecurity in our country. No Nigerian should live in fear, and no one should lose their life in such senseless circumstances.

My thoughts and prayers are with the family of the woman who lost her life. We must remain committed to building a Nigeria where the sanctity of human life is upheld and where every citizen can move freely and safely.

- PO

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال