Why I Visited Chris Ngige..Peter Obi

Mr Peter Obi has given reasons why he visited former Minister for Labour, Dr Chris Ngige

Here is his post

Solidarity with Sen. Chris Ngige

Yesterday, while I was overseas, I received the deeply distressing news of the attack on the convoy of my elder brother, Sen. Chris Ngige. Upon my return today, I visited him in Alor to personally sympathize with him and to thank God for preserving his life.

The attack, which tragically claimed the life of an innocent woman and left a police orderly injured, is both painful and unacceptable. It is yet another reminder of the needless and avoidable bloodshed our nation continues to witness.

This unfortunate incident reinforces the urgent need for more coordinated and effective security measures by government at all levels and with the active cooperation of citizens to reverse the rising tide of insecurity in our country. No Nigerian should live in fear, and no one should lose their life in such senseless circumstances.

My thoughts and prayers are with the family of the woman who lost her life. We must remain committed to building a Nigeria where the sanctity of human life is upheld and where every citizen can move freely and safely.

- PO