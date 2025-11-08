Veteran Broadcaster Kalada Wilson Elected Paramount Ruler In Rivers State

Solomon Igun Post

I celebrate Chief Kalada Wilson, a Man of character, on the occasion of his Installation, Admission and Donning Ceremony into the Okrika Divisional Council of Chiefs as Iyerego Orubor (Orubor IV) in Okrika on Saturday,8th November,2025

He is a veteran broadcaster with over 35 years of diverse and relevant experience that spans within the length and breadth of the broadcast industry in Rivers State and beyond.

This vibrant, resourceful and seasoned broadcaster,held sway for many years at the acme of administrative responsibilities at various Media establishment in his career trajectory.

Chief Kalada Wilson quite early in life chose a career path and pursued it with vigour and enthusiasm

He began his career at the Rivers State Broadcasting Corporation in the early 80's and rose swiftly at both the Radio and TV Stations as a result of his creative ingenuity and versatility borne out of his strings of consistent performance and engagement at different management levels.

After ten years years of meritorious service in Government,he left to establish a Media Consultancy Agency in the early 90's.

A Gold fish has no hiding place and in the course of time Engr Uzo Udemba,the Chairman of Communication Trends Limited (CTL,the Satellite/ Cable TV Company that held sway in the South South and South East ) needed a thorough bred broadcaster to midwife the birth of the Programmes and Local Content arm of the Cable TV Station and the lot fell on Chief Kalada Wilson the amiable and proficient professional.

His wealth of experience stood him in good stead and propelled the Organization to a respectable and appreciable pedestal.

In the digital migration regime of Television broadcasting in Nigeria prompted by the digital switch over (DSO),he was invited to join the Content Aggregator Licensee - Cable Channels Nigeria Limited as its pioneer Director, Corporate Communications and Government Affairs. He also became the first Editor - In-house Chief of the Free TV broadcast Journal,a publication of Cable Channels Nigeria Limited.

Earlier in his Career trajectory, he established a high performance strategic broadcast school in 2005, called Alpha Institute Of Broadcasting and Communications in Port Harcourt where he functions as the Chief Executive Officer

He has won several awards from Organizations, including Rivers State Government, University of Port Harcourt and other notable establishments.

Chief Kalada Wilson has traversed Africa, Europe and America to attend and present papers at Workshops and Seminars on Satellite Broadcasting

In recognition of his several contributions to humanity his Community bestowed on him the Title - Chief Kalada Samuel Wilson, Iyerego Orubor (Orubor IV) and Head of Iyerego Orubor,War Canoe House of Okrika.

Please friends, brothers and Sisters join me as I celebrate a Man of unassailable integrity,detribalized,humane, Urbane and a quintessential gentleman --an Old boy of Okrika Grammar School and an Alumni of Rivers State University Port Harcourt as he mounts another pedestal of leadership in his Community in Okrika.

He is dedicated to the service of GOD and a committed Family Man.

Chief Kalada Wilson , may GOD grant you HIS wisdom to function and envelope you in HIS Grace and love.

Big congratulations to you my Oga.