NERC Chairman Confirmation;Senate Denies Alleged $10m Bribe, Threatens Court Action

Amid allegation of bribery to frustrate the screening and confirmation of Mr Abdullah Garba Ramat, as Chief Executive of the Nigerian Electricity Regulation Commission, the Senate on Friday night explained why the process was halted.

Former Special Adviser to former Vice President, Yemi Osibanjo, Alwan Hassan,, had alleged that the leadership of the 10th Senate, took a bribe of $10 million to stop the confirmation of the nominee as Chairman of NERC.

Spokesman of the Senate, Senator Yemi Adaramodu, in a statement dismissed the allegation as unfounded.

Adaramodu said the stance of the Red Chamber to step down the screening and confirmation of Ramat, for the office of Chairman of NERC,was informed by what he called “a baggage of public and private complaints against his nomination.”

He recalled instances when “many nominees have been stepped down due to such public outcry,” and urged the public not to be persuaded by the allegations of bribery.

The Senate further vowed to sue Alwan to provide Nigerians with the proof of his allegations.

The statement reads in part: “The attention of the Senate has been drawn to the uncoordinated cacophony of one innocuous Alwan Hassan, who is a hand-tool to one Mr Abdullah Garba Ramat.

“Refreshing the memories of Nigerians, Mr. Ramat is the yet to be confirmed Chief Executive of the Nigerian Electricity Regulation Commission.

“Mr Alwan has ludicrously alleged that the Senate was compromised by yet to be disclosed ghosts to reject the nomination and confirmation of Mr Ramat.

“For the unsuspecting public not to be persuaded by the satanic verses of this political feckless mercenary, the Senate wishes to state that Mr Garba Ramat has a baggage of public and private complaints against his nomination.

The Senate is bound statutorily to halt actions on him or on whoever is under such public questioning. Many nominees have been stepped down due to such public outcry.

“The case of Mr Ramat is not an exemption. No-one can drag the institution of the National Assembly into public opprobrium with unfathomable allegations, in order to arm twist the legislature.

” Nigerians would like to have appointees who go through watertight screening processes, rather than those who bully their ways through blackmail.

” The Senate would definitely engage Mr Alwan at the court, to provide Nigerians with the proof of his assertions.

“The Senate is an institution of noble Nigerians, that respect the views, opinions, complaints and compliments of the citizens through Legislative oversight and other constitutional functions.

'We don't know and had no prior encounter with Mr Ramat, until his nomination came for screening and the Senate is bound to listen and consider any issues raised against him by the people, who he was nominated to serve."








