Okada Riders Ground Gboko In Protest Of Murder Of Four Members In Benue

Commercial motorcycle riders, popularly known as “Okada,” on Friday shut down social and economic activities in the ancient town of Gboko, Benue State, in protest over the alleged murder of four of their members by armed men who also made away with the victims’ motorcycles.

The protesters, who began their demonstration as early as 6 a.m., rode in long convoys while chanting war songs and lighting bonfires at strategic locations across the town.

The protest created widespread panic, prompting residents to stay away from offices and business premises for fear of violence, although the demonstrators ensured the protest remained peaceful.

One of the protest leaders, who spoke anonymously, said they resorted to the demonstration to draw the attention of security agencies to the plight of Okada riders in Gboko.

“Attacks on Okada riders and the snatching of our bikes have become a daily occurrence in Gboko. Last night, four of our members were killed and their motorcycles stolen. This is the business we rely on to feed our families. Many of us are graduates with no jobs, and we took to riding Okada to survive,” he said.

“What is our crime? They kill our members and take their bikes. Do you know how much a motorcycle costs in the market? After struggling to buy one-sometimes on hire purchase-they attack and steal it. We are tired. That’s why we’re on the streets today, seeking protection for our members. Every time an Okada rider is attacked or killed, several families are left helpless because a breadwinner is either murdered or loses his means of livelihood.”

Reacting to the incident, the Chairman of Gboko Local Government Area, Torseer Yina, through a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Jacob Ukpi, condemned the attacks and assured the riders that measures were being taken to ensure their safety.

Addressing the protesters, the Chairman disclosed that he had convened a security meeting and directed security personnel to apprehend the perpetrators.

He extended condolences to the Benue Motorcycle Association and the families of the deceased, assuring them that justice would be served.

“We will bring the perpetrators to justice,” he said.

Yina also warned those allegedly sponsoring insecurity in the town, reminding them of Gboko’s history of peace and the Okada riders’ past contributions to supporting law enforcement efforts.

He commended the association for maintaining restraint during the protest and pledged his continued support.



