Beg Trump To Delay Action For 100 Days..Pastor Adeboye Advice Tinubu

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, has urged President Bola Tinubu to confront Nigeria’s worsening insecurity with urgency, accountability, and diplomacy.

Adeboye said this is especially in light of concerns recently raised by the United States President, Donald Trump.

Speaking after the November Holy Ghost Service of the church, themed “The Eve of Glory,” Adeboye said the sanctity of human life must never be compromised.

He advised President Tinubu to issue a 90-day ultimatum to all security chiefs to end terrorism and insurgency or be dismissed from office.

The reverred cleric recalled giving a similar warning to the administration of late former President Muhammadu Buhari, lamenting that while some progress was made at the time, the momentum was lost and the nation slipped back into violence.

He further called on the Tinubu government to expose and prosecute sponsors of terrorism—no matter how powerful they may be.

Adeboye also appealed to Tinubu to open diplomatic dialogue with President Trump and request a 100-day grace period before any possible international action against Nigeria, saying the opportunity should be used to “wipe out terrorism once and for all.”

“In my usual quiet way, I have related with all the presidents who were around when this trouble started. Whatever I discussed with them privately, I did my best behind the scenes. But you can only advise the Commander-in-Chief — you can’t command him,” Adeboye said.

“If I were asked to make suggestions, I would say to our government: move fast, move diplomatically, move wisely. Find a way to convince the President of America to delay his actions for about 100 days. Then come home and tell our security chiefs to get rid of these terrorists within 90 days or resign.

“There was a president — unfortunately, he’s dead now — Buhari, who issued such an order. He is not here to tell you who gave him that advice. He acted on it but didn’t follow through. Three months passed and the work was not done. I asked him why he didn’t proceed, but I won’t tell you the details.

“My next advice is that when giving orders to the service chiefs, the President should make it clear that they must not only eliminate the terrorists but also their sponsors, no matter how powerful they are.





“When I say our leaders should move fast, diplomatically, and wisely, it’s because if America attacks us, China, Russia, and other world powers will condemn it strongly but that’s all they’ll do. Britain won’t come to help us. No foreign power will.





“This is not the time for jokes, grammar, or arguments. It’s not about Christians or Muslims — innocent people are dying,” he warned.



