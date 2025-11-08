Anambra Guber Election: APC Sweeps Peter Obi’s Ward

The All Progressives Congress (APC) posted a surprising win at the polling unit of former Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, as early results from parts of Amatutu village in Agulu, Anaocha Local Government Area, continue to emerge.

At Polling Unit 019, Umudimakasi, Amatutu village, the polling unit where Obi voted, APC secured 73 votes, defeating Labour Party (LP), which polled 57 votes.

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) came third with 38 votes while four other parties: YPP, ZLP, APM, ADC and AAC, recorded one vote each.

The outcome marks a notable upset, given Obi’s deep political roots in Agulu and the wider Anaocha area, where he has historically enjoyed strong support.

Though Saturday’s election is not a presidential contest, the result at his polling unit drew attention from observers who had expected LP to dominate the area.

However, APC governorship running mate, Senator Uche Ekwunife, hails from the area.

Beyond Obi’s polling unit, early results from other units in Amatutu show the APC also leading.

At Polling Unit 015, located at Amatutu Village Hall, Agulu, APC won convincingly with 117 votes, far ahead of APGA’s 29 and Labour Party’s 10.

Similarly, at Polling Unit 023, situated at the Model Primary Health Care Centre, also in Agulu, APC again came out on top with 25 votes, followed by APGA with 8 and Labour Party with 7. YPP and ADC secured one vote each.

The consistency of APC’s lead across the three polling units suggests the party may be gaining ground in parts of Anaocha, traditionally considered stronghold territory for APGA and, more recently, LP.

Collation of results is still ongoing across the LGA and the State.



