Lagos Estate Resident Jumps To Death During EFCC Operation

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has come out to clarify on the circumstances surrounding the death of one Endurance Udeke, a resident of apartment W6a, Periwinkle Estate, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, during a raid in the state on  Tuesday, November 4. 

In a statement released this evening, the commission said its operatives were in the Estate to carry out a sting operation. 

‘’The operation was smooth sailing in all the apartments and four suspected internet fraudsters were arrested. However, Udeke and one other resident of apartment W6a got wind of the operation and tried to escape arrest by jumping down from the four- storey building.  

Udeke did not survive the suicidal efforts, in spite of medical interventions made to rescue him.  The other resident, however, survived after being stabilised and treated at the hospital.’’ the statement read 

The commission stated that as a responsible law enforcement Agency, it contacted Udeke’s family with details of circumstances leading to his death. 

‘’Efforts and medical interventions made to ensure his survival before his eventual passing were appreciated by the family.

The Commission is shocked at the suicidal action of the deceased. There was no contact between officers of the Commission and the deceased before the unfortunate incident.  

The Commission reported the incident to the Police which has begun investigation into the incident. While we await the outcome of the investigation, it is important to remind the public that no one with nothing to hide has reason to be afraid of EFCC sting operation.’’the statement concluded

