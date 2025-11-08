EFCC Arrests Three Suspected APGA Vote Buyers In Anambra

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested three suspected vote buyers in various parts of Anambra.

The suspects are Emeka Ilokasia arrested at Ward 2, Njikoka Local government, Anambra; Nwachuwu Loretta, arrested at Ward 2(008), Awkuzu, Oyi local government and Emuka Chuwudi, arrested at Umunachi village, Dukonukofia local government.

All the suspects were arrested while participating in the governorship election held on Saturday, November 8, 2025

They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.