US Based Nigerian Driver Found Dead Inside Truck

A Nigerian truck driver based in Arlington, Texas, Bode Ologan, has been reportedly found dead inside a truck in Texas.

One Ibrahim Abolore shared the story on a Facebook post

The post, accompanied by Ologan’s driving licence, appealed for assistance in locating his relatives.

“Kindly help find out if anybody knows this guy’s family or his family. They found him dead inside the truck in Texas,” the post read.

Further findings revealed that the incident occurred on November 7, and associates of the deceased had already set up a GoFundMe account to raise funds for his funeral.

In a GoFundMe appeal titled “Help Bode Ologan’s Family in Their Grief,” created by Omolade Adeduro, Ologan was described as a father of three.

The appeal stated, “Hello, the family and friends of Bode Ologan regret to announce his death on Friday, November 7th, 2025. He lived a fulfilling life and left behind three children: Semilore, Semilogo, and Semilola.

“Please help his children and family raise money for his funeral arrangements and other necessary expenses. Any amount is appreciated. May his soul rest in peace.”

As of Sunday, checks by PUNCH Metro showed that $4,717 had been raised from about 16 donors, while the family is hoping to raise $30,000 ahead of the burial scheduled for November 20.

Ologan was believed to have hailed from Owo in Ondo State.

Meanwhile, tributes have continued to pour in from friends, acquaintances, and members of the Arlington community.

One sympathiser, Emem Akpabio, wrote on Facebook, “Just got notified that my very first client, and loving father of three whom I obtained sole custody of his kids some 8 years ago, passed away and was found in his truck somewhere in Texas.”

Another Facebook user who claimed to be an acquaintance, Josely Pueten, wrote, “I just received a phone call about him. He was one of our tenants here in Arlington. I never had the opportunity to meet him, but I know I got that call for a reason. I’m so sorry for his passing.”

Similarly, a Facebook user, Aboukia Fessibay, wrote, “Bode has gone too soon; so sad to see this of his passing to the great beyond. May God be with his children and the rest of his beloved family and friends.”

On Instagram, a sympathiser, Gbemisola Are, added, “May his soul rest in peace. Driving a truck is a very difficult and risky job.”

This incident reflects a recurring pattern of tragedies involving Nigerians abroad.