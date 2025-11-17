Police React To Alleged Assassination Attempt On Lt Yerima

PRESS RELEASE

The attention of the FCT Police Command has been drawn to publications circulating on social media alleging an attempted assassination on Lt. Ahmed Yerima. The Command wishes to categorically state that no such incident has been reported or recorded anywhere within the Federal Capital Territory. The public is advised to disregard this false information and desist from spreading unverified claims capable of causing unnecessary panic.


For the safety of all residents, the Command urges the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the nearest Police Division. You may also reach the Command Headquarters through our emergency lines: 08032003913 and 08068587311 for prompt response.


Signed:

SP Josephine Adeh, ANIPR

Police Public Relations Officer, FCT Command


