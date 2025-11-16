Why I Built N1.6bn Psychiatric Hospital And Old People's Home..Evang Ebuka Obi

The Spiritual Director of Zion Prayer Movement Outreach Evangelist Chukwuebuka Anozie Obi has given reasons why he decided to build a N1.6bn free psychiatric hospital in Anambra and first old people's and orphanage home in Imo State

Evangelist Obi made this known during an interactive session with journalists in Lagos during the week

According to him , I have this passion for the less privileged right from my youth days , I am ready to lay my life for people especially the needy

It was this passion that drove me into considering this projects, it is my own little way of giving back to the society

We came into this life with nothing he continued and we'll leave with nothing

It is the life you impacted that you will be remembered for he concluded

The psychiatric hospital is located in Aguleri in Anambra State

Evangelist Obi said his organization the Seraphic Homes Foundation will be incharge of the facilities and funding comes directly from members of his congregation at home and in the diapora

He said the governor of Anambra State Charles Soludo has promised to provide some logistics support for the hospital

On the criteria being used to pick the beneficiaries, he stated that the facilities are opened to all Nigerians irrespective of tribes or religion

Obi stated that his plan is to have the facilities replicated in all parts of the country in no distance time

Currently the Psychiatric home has five fully employed doctors and other staff to manage it

On his other plans , Evangelist Obi said plan is at an advanced stage to build a free hospital somewhere in Imo State to take care of pregnant women and no cost to them

The facility will be commissioned in Easter 2026