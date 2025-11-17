S’West PDP Hails Makinde For Saving Party From Total Collapse

The Peoples Democratic Party, Southwest Zone, on Sunday lauded Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, for rescuing the party from aggressors determined to hold the largest opposition party by the jugular.

PDP Southwest Zonal Publicity Secretary, Chief Sanya Atofarati, also commended PDP governors for standing firmly with the party to reposition it for victory in future elections.

Atofarati, in a statement made available in Ado Ekiti, on Sunday, said, “The successful conduct of the PDP National Convention has restored the confidence of Nigerians who have long yearned for genuine democratic leadership.”

The PDP Southwest hailed the newly elected national officers of the party, saying, “With the election of these eminent leaders into the National Executive Committee, the PDP can now focus without unnecessary distractions and begin galvanising support ahead of the 2027 general elections.”

He added, “Governor Seyi Makinde has once again demonstrated exemplary leadership and must be commended for saving the party from total collapse.

“He can best be described as the biblical Moses of the PDP, whose collaborative efforts with other well-meaning leaders have given the party a new lease of life.

“While we congratulate all newly elected members of the NEC, we have unwavering confidence in their capacity to provide credible leadership that will entrench discipline and commitment to the ideals of the party.”

Atofarati also commended PDP governors for standing firmly with the party and lauded the government and the people of Oyo State for the peaceful conduct of the convention.

Recall that a former Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Kabiru Turaki, was elected as the PDP’s new national chairman, alongside other national officers, at a convention held in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Saturday. https://punchng.com/ex-minister-turaki-emerges-pdp-national-chairman/

PDP governors in attendance at the convention included Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa), Dauda Lawal (Zamfara), and Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau).

In August, the PDP National Executive Committee zoned its 2027 presidential ticket to the South, in line with the party’s rotation principle, and zoned the national chairmanship to the North.

Ahead of the convention, influential North-West stakeholders endorsed Turaki as their consensus candidate during a series of meetings held in October.

The PDP had previously been divided along the lines of Makinde and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, which culminated in legal tussles over whether the convention would hold.



