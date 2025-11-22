University Cleaner Posing As A Surgeon Sexually Assaults , Defrauds Young Lady In Ogun

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a 28yrs old serial impostor, Victor Cletus, male, who callously defrauded and sexually exploited a young female victim under the guise of being a medical doctor.

A statement from CSP Omolola Odutola, spokesperson of the command, said the arrest followed a distressing report lodged by the victim, who narrated how the suspect contacted her on Snapchat and falsely presented himself as a surgeon at Babcock University Teaching Hospital. Believing his fabricated credentials, she confided in him a medical concern involving a lump in her right breast.


‘’Taking advantage of her vulnerability, the suspect fraudulently demanded an unspecified amount of money as a supposed operation fee, and deceitfully instructed her to meet him for a surgical procedure on 18/11/2025. Instead of offering any medical help, he sexu@lly abued her and also stole money from her Opay account.

The victim’s suspicion grew the following day when the fake doctor persisted in demanding s#xual int!macy without conducting any medical procedure. She independently contacted Babcock University Teaching Hospital and was shocked to learn that Victor Cletus is not a doctor but a cleaner in the hospital. The suspect is being investigated and will be prosecuted accordingly.’’Odutola said 

Reacting to the incident, the Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Ogunlowo, condemns this heinous act and warns online predators and criminal impostors that the Command will not tolerate any form of exploitation, deception, or seseal violence against females. 

He urges young females to remain circumspect and be weary of trusting strangers with personal or medical information online.

