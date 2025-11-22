Miss Mexico Crowned Miss Universe After Being Tongue Lashed By Pageant Executive

Miss Mexico, Fátima Bosch, has been officially crowned the new Miss Universe 2025. marking the end of an exceptionally scandal-filled pageant season.

The 25-year-old contestant had walked out of an event earlier in November after a Thai official publicly berated her in front of dozens of contestants and threatened to disqualify those who supported her.

At the livestreamed sashing ceremony for virtually all 130 contestants on Nov. 4, Thai national director Nawat Itsaragrisil hectored Bosch for allegedly not following his guidelines for taking part in local promotional activities. He called security when she spoke up to defend herself.

Bosch walked out of the room, joined by several others in a show of solidarity, including Miss Universe 2024, Victoria Kjær Theilvig of Denmark.

The scandal was followed by the resignation of two judges, one of whom accused organisers of rigging the competition.

On Thursday night, the international competition hosted its beauty pageant at Impact Challenger Hall in Bangkok, Thailand, and crowned Fátima Bosch, who represented Mexico.

The first runner-up was 29-year-old Praveenar Singh of Thailand, and 25-year-old Stephany Adriana Abasali Nasser of Venezuela placed third.

Rounding up the finishers were Ahtisa Manalo, 28, of the Philippines, and 27-year-old Olivia Yacé of the Ivory Coast, who came fifth.