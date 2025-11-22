Cubana Promise To Visit Nnamdi Kanu Soon , Assures Tinubu Of South East Votes

“I will go and see Mazi Nnamdi Kanu soon. There’s renewed hope that he will regain his freedom now that the matter is out of court.” — Cubana Chief Priest says after a 42-minute call with the Deputy Speaker

He wrote:

“I’ve been on a call with the Deputy Speaker for over 42 minutes, and from everything he briefed me, all hope is not lost. MNK will hopefully regain his freedom because the matter has now moved beyond the courts, meaning the President can finally take action.

“As I said earlier, the Deputy Speaker is not a weak man; he is an action-driven leader. The only challenge is that we, the people, were not properly informed about the steps and efforts being taken to secure MNK’s release. But truly, hope is still alive.

“President Tinubu, sir, your votes remain secured. The delegation coming to meet you, please listen to them. As long as you help us by ensuring MNK returns home to rebuild the Southeast, your eight years will pass peacefully. The person who started this whole issue is gone; let the matter itself end.

“Since MNK’s detention, the Southeast has suffered and declined. We need to rise again. I will be visiting MNK soon with the Deputy Speaker, as this conversation has now given me access. Let me go and see Onye Ndu Ndi Igbo, MNK, one-on-one.”



