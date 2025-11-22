Mentally Unstable Man Stabs NSCDC Officer To Death

A 19-year-old mentally unstable man fatally stabbed an NSCDC officer, Babalola Joseph Idowu, in the Oke Ala community of Oba Ile, Akure North, on November 20, 2025.

 The incident occurred after the man’s mother invited NSCDC personnel to help restrain him due to years of uncontrollable behavior. 

While two officers attempted to apprehend him for transfer to a psychiatric facility, he suddenly became violent, overpowered one of them, seized the officer’s knife, and repeatedly stabbed him. 

The injured officer was rushed to the hospital but later died. According to the NSCDC spokesperson, the officers were acting to protect both the community and the suspect when the tragic attack occurred.

