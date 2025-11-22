Revealed: 215 Girls Were Abducted From St Mary’s School Niger State ..Catholic Bishop

The chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Niger State chapter, Most Rev. Bulus Dauwa Yohanna, has confirmed that 227 people, including teachers and students, were abducted from St Mary’s Catholic Primary and Secondary Schools in Papiri, Niger State.

Yohanna, who is also the Catholic Bishop of Kontagora Diocese, made this known in a statement issued by his media aide, Mr Dan Atori, in Minna.

The abductees include 215 pupils and students and 12 teachers.

He explained that some students escaped during the attack, and parents have begun collecting their children, adding that the school has currently been shut down.

According to him, CAN is working with the government and security agencies to secure the safe release of the abductees.

The CAN chairman appealed for calm and prayers, assuring that efforts are underway to rescue those kidnapped.

The attack was carried out today, Friday, November 21, 2025, by suspected terrorists, and security operatives are actively involved in the rescue efforts.



