Trump Cancels All Orders Signed By Joe Biden With Autopen

President Donald Trump continued his effort to delegitimize actions taken during Joe Biden’s presidency, claiming in a social media post that he is “cancelling all executive orders, and anything else that was not directly signed” by his predecessor.

Trump’s declaration, made in a post on Truth Social, raises a number of questions. Chief among them, whether he has the legal authority to rescind the former president’s actions on the basis he described.

Biden has publicly disputed that there was any “cover-up” by his administration, saying he made all decisions as president and calling Republicans who have suggested otherwise “liars.” 

Donald Trump’s Post 

"Any document signed by Sleepy Joe Biden with the Autopen, which was approximately 92% of them, is hereby terminated, and of no further force or effect. The Autopen is not allowed to be used if approval is not specifically given by the President of the United States. The Radical Left Lunatics circling Biden around the beautiful Resolute Desk in the Oval Office took the Presidency away from him. 

I am hereby cancelling all Executive Orders, and anything else that was not directly signed by Crooked Joe Biden, because the people who operated the Autopen did so illegally. Joe Biden was not involved in the Autopen process and, if he says he was, he will be brought up on charges of perjury. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"



