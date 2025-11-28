Law School Graduate 936

The Distinguished Body of Benchers successfully hosted the Call to the Bar Ceremony for the July 2025 set on 25th November 2025 at its headquarters in AAbujaĥ

A total of Nine hundred and thirty-six (936) candidates who were successful at the July 2025 Bar Final (Resit) Examinations of the Nigerian Law School, along with five (5) candidates from previous Bar Final Examinations, were formally admitted into the Nigerian Bar.

The candidates were presented to the Body of Benchers by the Director-General of the Nigerian Law School, Prof. Isa Hayatu Chiroma, SAN, Life Bencher, who attested to their learning and character as fit and proper, as prescribed by the Legal Education Act, thereby paving the way for their admission into the legal profession.





The ceremony was presided over by the Chairman of the Body of Benchers, Hon. Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, GCON.





In his charge to the new wigs, he admonished them to uphold the highest standards of integrity, discipline, and service in the discharge of their professional duties. He emphasized that, as ministers in the temple of justice, they must “serve Nigeria and serve humanity in justice, without fear or favour, affection or ill will.”