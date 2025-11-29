Police Launch Manhunt For Killers Of Seven Years Old Girl In Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Police Command has launched an investigation into the death of a seven-year-old girl, Alicia Olajumoke, who was killed in her home in the Agip Estate area of Rumueme, Port Harcourt.

Police said the incident occurred on 25 November at the child’s residence at 21 Okabia Street, where she lived with her mother, Glory Joseph.

According to the Command’s spokesperson, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, the child’s mother reported that a woman known as Success, who was familiar to the family, went to Alicia’s school, took her home, and fatally attacked her. The suspect was later found with severe injuries and also died.

The child’s body has been deposited at the mortuary for autopsy, and the case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further inquiry.

Police say the motive remains unclear, but confirmed that the suspect was well known to the family, which allowed her to take the child from school without drawing suspicion. Authorities have urged schools, parents, and guardians to strengthen child safety measures, particularly regarding who is permitted to pick up pupils.



