Army Ag Director DAPR , Decorates Newly Promoted Soldiers , Appreciates COAS For Support

The Acting Director, Directorate of Army Public Relations (DAPR), Lieutenant Colonel Appolonia Anele, on Friday, 28 November 2025, decorated newly promoted soldiers of the Directorate, charging them to remain steadfast and committed to excellence in the discharge of their duties. The ceremony, held at the DAPR Headquarters in Abuja, witnessed the decoration of eight soldiers whose promotions were in recognition of their diligence, dedication, and outstanding performance.

In her remarks, Lieutenant Colonel Anele congratulated the beneficiaries and urged them to uphold the highest standards of discipline, loyalty, and professionalism required by their new ranks. She noted that their elevation would not only advance their individual careers but would also contribute significantly to strengthening the Directorate of Army Public Relations and enhancing the overall image of the Nigerian Army.

The Acting Director further stressed that the promotions were part of a deliberate effort by the Nigerian Army leadership to motivate personnel and reinforce operational efficiency across all formations and units. She expressed profound appreciation to the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, for his visionary leadership, continuous support to the Directorate, and unwavering commitment to personnel welfare. She affirmed that the gesture clearly reflected the COAS’ determination to reward excellence and inspire higher performance within the Army’s ranks.





Lieutenant Colonel Anele also charged the newly promoted Senior Non-Commissioned Officers to mentor younger soldiers, instill in them the values of regimentation, and lead by example in all professional engagements.





Speaking on behalf of the promoted personnel, Warrant Officer Mohammed Hassan thanked Almighty God for the privilege of attaining a higher rank. He expressed sincere gratitude to the Chief of Army Staff and the Directorate for finding them worthy of elevation, pledging that they would justify the confidence reposed in them by rededicating themselves to duty and contributing more meaningfully to the Nigerian Army.



