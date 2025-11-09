Tragedy As 22-Year-Old Lady Dies After Collapsing At Workplace In Abia

Grief has engulfed the Agbama 2 community in Olokoro, Umuahia South Local Government Area of Abia State, following the sudden death of 22-year-old Christiana Innocent, a staff member of Sacramento Event Centre, who reportedly collapsed while on duty and was not immediately taken to the hospital.

Christiana, born on December 8, 2003, reportedly collapsed on the night of Wednesday, November 6, 2025, at her workplace but allegedly received no prompt medical attention.

Her devastated mother, Mrs. Chidinma Uwalaka, who lost her husband 15 years ago, narrated the heartbreaking ordeal to reporters, saying her daughter had only complained of a mild stomach ulcer but showed no signs of serious illness.

“I spoke with her yesterday afternoon, and she said she was fine,” Mrs. Uwalaka recounted through tears. “But early this morning, around 7 a.m., the chef at her workplace called to say my daughter had fallen last night. I asked, ‘Since last night, couldn’t you have rushed her to the hospital?’ They just kept quiet.”

According to the grieving mother, the management of the event centre only contacted the family hours later to come and retrieve her daughter’s body.

Christiana’s elder brother, Onyemaechi David Innocent, who rushed to the scene, transported her on a motorcycle to Our Lady’s Hospital, Olokoro, where doctors confirmed she was already dead on arrival.

“They said she had been unwell all through the night, but nobody helped her. They didn’t take her to the hospital. Even when they called us, no one accompanied my brother to try and save her. They just waited until she died,” Mrs. Uwalaka lamented.

Family members described Christiana as a hardworking, humble, and God-fearing young woman who had worked at the event centre for only two months.

“My daughter went to work healthy. I just want to know what happened to her. She didn’t deserve to die like this,” her mother cried softly.

As at press time, the management of Sacramento Event Centre had not issued an official statement regarding the incident.

Meanwhile, the entire Olokoro community has been thrown into mourning, with residents demanding a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding Christiana’s tragic and untimely death.