Anambra Guber Poll: Soludo Leads in 19 LGs, As INEC Uploads 99.4% Results

Chukwuma Soludo, the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, in the Anambra State governorship election held yesterday (Saturday) is leading from the results so far uploaded by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

In fact, at the time of filing this report, INEC had uploaded 5,685 results. This is 99.39% of the 5,720 results expected.

Meanwhile, INEC has suspended collation until 6a.m. Results from 19 local governments have been collated. Only two local governments left.

INEC officials, observers, journalists and other stakeholders had gathered at the commission’s headquarters in Awka, Anambra State capital as early as 2:10 a.m., on Sunday, for the collation

