Anambra Guber: INEC Uploads 95% Of Results On IReV

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has uploaded over 95 per cent of results from Saturday Anambra governorship election on its Result Viewing Portal (IReV).

The commission’s portal indicated steady progress in result transmission from polling units across the 21 local government areas areas of the state.

According to the data available on the IReV portal, most polling units have completed the upload process, reflecting improved efficiency in the use of technology compared with previous elections.

NAN reports that INEC had also assured that the results would remain secured and verifiable throughout the process, emphasising its commitment to delivering a credible and transparent election.

NAN also reports that out of the 5,720 polling units indicated on the portal, a total of 5,472 polling units have uploaded results.


