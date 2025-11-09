I Never Accused VP Shettima Of Creating Boko Haram ...Ex Gov Modu Sheriff

Former Borno State Governor, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, has dismissed as false and malicious a viral report claiming that he accused Vice President Kashim Shettima of creating Boko Haram.

In a statement, the former Governor described the publication, titled: “It’s Not Me, It’s Shettima Who Created Boko Haram – Sheriff Reveals”, as a complete fabrication and a deliberate attempt to mislead the public and tarnish his reputation.

Sheriff, also a former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said he did not grant any interview or make any comment remotely connected to the claims circulating online.

“The said story is a total falsehood, devoid of truth, and a deliberate attempt to sow discord within the nation’s political landscape,” the statement read.

He added, “At no time did Senator Sheriff grant an interview or engage with any journalist on the matter.”

He tagged the publication as “a dangerous piece of fake news” aimed at undermining his contributions to peace, unity, and development in Borno State and Nigeria at large.

Sheriff reaffirmed his commitment to national stability and condemned what he called the “unscrupulous actions” of individuals and platforms spreading misinformation for political gain.

The statement also revealed that Senator Sheriff has directed his legal team to take immediate steps to identify and prosecute those behind the false report.

“Should the publication not be retracted and taken down forthwith, the Senator will not hesitate to seek full legal redress,” it warned.

Sheriff urged members of the public and the media to disregard the viral story, emphasizing his dedication to truth, justice, and accountability.


