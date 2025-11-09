Breaking: Governor Charles Soludo Wins Anambra State Guber Election





The candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has been declared the winner of the Saturday, November 8, 2025, Anambra State governorship election by the Returning Officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof. Edoba Omoregie.





Soludo, who polled a total of 422,664 votes, defeated his closest rival, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Nicholas Ukachukwu, who scored 99,445 votes, while the candidate of the Young Progressives Party, Sir Paul Chukwuma, came third with 37,753 votes.





According to INEC, a total of 16 candidates from various political parties participated in the election.





The state had 2,788,864 registered voters, out of which 598,229 were accredited. A total of 595,298 votes were cast, while 11,244 votes were rejected across the 21 local government areas.





From the results announced, Soludo of APGA won in all 21 local government areas of the state in a landslide victory.





Announcing the results at the INEC headquarters in Awka on Sunday, Omoregie said, “The number of registered voters was 2,788,864, while accredited voters were 598,229. The total valid votes stood at 584,054, rejected votes were 11,244, and the total votes cast amounted to 595,298.”





He added, “After collating the results as tallied into Form EC8E, it is now my privilege to declare the figures each candidate scored according to their political parties.





“There were a few areas affected by incidents, leading to cancellations in some wards across Anambra West, Anaocha, Awka South, and Onitsha South LGAs, amounting to 10,481 affected votes. However, the margin of lead between the top candidates did not affect the overall outcome of the election.









“I, Prof. Edoba Omoregie, Returning Officer for the 2025 Anambra State Governorship Election, hereby declare that the election was peaceful. Chukwuma Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, having scored 422,664 votes — the highest number of valid votes cast and having satisfied the requirements of the law — is hereby declared the winner and returned elected.”





Breakdown of results:





Total registered voters: 2,788,864





Total accredited voters: 598,229





Total valid votes: 584,054





Rejected votes: 11,244





Total votes cast: 595,298





Votes by political parties:





A – 224

AA – 1,145

AAC – 292

ADC – 8,208

APC – 99,445

APGA – 422,664

APM – 892

APP – 73

BP – 126

LP – 10,576

NNPP – 525

NRM – 36

PDP – 1,401

SDP – 241

YPP – 37,753

ZLP – 453