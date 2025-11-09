Nigerian Military Bans Officers From Marrying Foreigners And Naturalised Citizens

The Nigerian Armed Forces have enforced a new directive prohibiting officers from marrying foreigners or naturalised Nigerians.

The rule, contained in the Harmonised Terms and Conditions of Service (HTACOS) 2024, also forbids commissioned officers from marrying non-commissioned personnel like soldiers, ratings, or airwomen.

Signed by the President and approved by the Armed Forces Council in December 2024, the new policy mandates strict compliance. It specifies that officers must obtain prior approval and undergo vetting before marriage. Chapter 25, Subsection 5 of the document clearly states that “no officer is allowed to marry a foreigner or a naturalised Nigerian.”

The law also bars newly commissioned officers from marrying during their probation. Those already married before commissioning must live in the Officers’ Mess for at least three months before qualifying for married housing.

A retired major general explained that the rule aims to protect classified information, warning that marriage to a foreigner could risk divided loyalty if Nigeria ever enters conflict with that country.

However, retired Group Captain Shehu Sadeeq called for a review, saying other nations like the US and UK allow such marriages under strict vetting. He noted that an outright ban could infringe on officers’ personal rights.

Human rights advocate Dr. Zikirullahi Ibrahim criticised the rule as discriminatory, questioning why politicians and top officials with dual citizenship are not held to the same standard. He argued that only senior officers in sensitive positions should face such restrictions.

In contrast, Auwal Rafsanjani of CISLAC supported the law, insisting that those entrusted with national security must prioritise the country’s interest over personal relationships.

The HTACOS 2024 replaces the 2017 version and will remain valid for five years before review.







