Tinubu’s Directive : 11,566 Police Officers Withdrawn From VIPs...IGP Egbetokun

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has confirmed the withdrawal of 11,566 officers previously assigned to VIPs and special beats nationwide, following President Bola Tinubu’s directive issued on November 23, 2025.

Egbetokun disclosed this while addressing journalists in Abuja on Thursday, saying the officers have been redeployed to active policing duties across the country.

He said the measure marks a renewed push to strengthen frontline operations, not an abandonment of responsibility.

According to him, claims circulating on social media that over 120,000 personnel were attached to private individuals were false.

“These claims are lies. How many police officers do we even have in Nigeria? The presidential directive revealed that 11,566 officers are currently engaged in such duties,” the IGP said.

He noted that while similar orders had been issued in the past, adding that the President’s backing would ensure full compliance.

He said, “No governor, no friend, no family member will pressure me again. It is a presidential directive.”

Egbetokun explained that the redeployed personnel would boost operational capacity at a time when the force is grappling with manpower shortages.

“With over 11,000 officers returning to frontline duties, policing capacity will significantly improve, adding that welfare will remain a priority, especially for those posted to rural and high-risk areas,” he said.

The police chief said the new directive aims to expand capacity, increase visibility, and improve response to emerging threats.

He said officers would be strategically deployed to critical areas where their presence and readiness are most needed.

The Force also warned against misinformation and attempts to politicise the directive, saying guidelines and safeguards would be communicated through proper channels.

Since the last operational briefing, Egbetokun said, police commands have recorded breakthroughs, including the arrest of 822 suspects for crimes ranging from robbery and kidnapping to homicide.

Recovered items within the period include 249 firearms, 20,989 rounds of ammunition and 38 vehicles. A total of 232 kidnapped victims were also rescued.

“With the festive season approaching, he said the police expect increased travel and heightened criminal activity, prompting the activation of a nationwide deployment plan.

“These include reinforced highway patrols, intelligence-led operations, surveillance drones and joint security operations on major routes and border corridors.

On school safety, the IGP said the School Protection Squad “remains active” and has prevented several attacks despite recent incidents.

“One attack is bad enough. We will not rest until every vulnerable community is protected,” he said.

He urged the public not to overlook the force’s daily arrests and weapons recovery efforts.

Egbetokun has also ordered a thorough investigation into the recent school-related security breach, stressing that the police have not abandoned their duty to protect vulnerable groups.







