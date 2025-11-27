Coup : Goodluck Jonathan Departs Guinea-Bissau

byCKN NEWS -
0


Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan is safe and has left Guinea-Bissau following recent political developments in the West African nation.

His spokesperson, Kimiebi Ebenfa, confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday, noting that Jonathan departed the country aboard a special flight.

According to Ebenfa, the former president left alongside members of his delegation, including senior diplomat Ibn Chambas.

“Former President Jonathan is very safe and out of Guinea-Bissau,” he said. “He left with a special flight with members of his delegation including Ibn Chambas.”

Jonathan had been in Guinea-Bissau on a regional assignment before the situation prompted his early departure.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال