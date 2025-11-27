Coup : Goodluck Jonathan Departs Guinea-Bissau

Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan is safe and has left Guinea-Bissau following recent political developments in the West African nation.

His spokesperson, Kimiebi Ebenfa, confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday, noting that Jonathan departed the country aboard a special flight.

According to Ebenfa, the former president left alongside members of his delegation, including senior diplomat Ibn Chambas.

“Former President Jonathan is very safe and out of Guinea-Bissau,” he said. “He left with a special flight with members of his delegation including Ibn Chambas.”

Jonathan had been in Guinea-Bissau on a regional assignment before the situation prompted his early departure.