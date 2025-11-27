Police Arrest Two Kidnappers Over Killing Of Three Cameroonian Women Despite Collecting N2.9m Ransom In Anambra

Anambra State Police Command wishes to inform the general public of the arrest of two suspects one Nonso Augustine Akpeh ‘M’ aged 37 years and Kingsley Akpeh ‘M’ aged 44 years allegedly involved in the kidnapping of three Cameroonian nationals abducted on 10th November 2025 in Onitsha, Anambra State. The Operatives attached to the Rapid Response Squad Awkuzu also recovered one (1) Pump Action gun, one (1) locally fabricated double-barrel gun and ten (10) live cartridges.

Preliminary information by the relative of the victims on 13th November 2025 revealed that the victims were kidnapped while on a business trip to purchase goods in Onitsha. Furthermore, it was revealed that the abductors refused to release the victims after Two Million, Nine Hundred Thousand Naira was paid from the initial demand of Fifty Million Naira by the armed criminals.

During the interrogation of the suspects, they further named Uchenna Nicholas Mmadu as an accomplice. Meanwhile, the suspects subsequently led police operatives to various bush locations in Anam Community where the victims had been held. The second suspect, Kingsley Akpeh, attempted to escape, but was shot in the leg and re-arrested.

Also, during the Police search of the victims in the bush, they interacted with the people in the area as unpleasant information indicates that three unidentified female corpses were discovered floating in a nearby river approximately five days ago, within the vicinity where the victims were reportedly kept. These bodies are strongly suspected to be those of the kidnapped victims.

To this end, investigation is still in progress as the operatives have intensified efforts to locate and recover the victims’ bodies, arrest the fleeing suspect, and uncover the full extent of the criminal network.

Anambra State Police Command remains resolute in combating kidnapping and all forms of violent crimes in the State. Further developments will be communicated in due course.



