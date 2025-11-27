Security Agents Detains CJTF Members Over Killing Of Bandit Leader’s Father In Katsina

Tension is rising in Malumfashi Local Government Area of Katsina State after operatives of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) reportedly shot and killed a 60-year-old resident, Alhaji Ibrahim Nagode, during a security operation.

Nagode is said to be the father of a bandit leader, Haruna Ibrahim, popularly known as Fada. The incident occurred shortly after Fada returned to his community under a fragile peace agreement recently brokered between local bandit groups and affected communities.

According to security sources quoted by Zagazola Makama, joint security forces had intensified patrols in nearby settlements following intelligence reports suggesting that some armed groups were regrouping in the area.

A source familiar with the operation said the increased presence of security personnel was “a proactive measure aimed at preventing any renewed attacks or disruption of the peace process.”

In response to the shooting, security agents has detained CJTF operatives allegedly involved in the incident. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation amid fears that the killing could endanger the ongoing peace accord and trigger retaliation from individuals loyal to Fada.

Security analysts warn that the development may heighten tension in surrounding communities. Local leaders and stakeholders have therefore appealed for calm and urged all parties to remain committed to dialogue in order to prevent further violence