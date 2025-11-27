I Have Forgiven All Those Who Wronged Me .. Olisa Metuh

Former national publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olisa Metuh, has called for greater tolerance, national healing and a more inclusive democratic culture as he marks his 60th birthday.

Speaking during a media parley at his residence ahead of the celebrations, Metuh said turning 60 had given him fresh perspective on life, leadership and the future of Nigeria’s democracy.

He recounted personal experiences, including past challenges, trials and health scares, but said he had chosen gratitude, forgiveness and service as the defining themes of his new chapter.

Metuh, who has survived multiple life-threatening incidents since the early 1990s, described his journey as evidence of God’s mercy.

“At each point when I faced difficulties, God saved me. If God has forgiven me and granted me life up to 60, why can’t I forgive others?” he said.

He disclosed that his birthday activities this week are focused on charity, including support for widows, persons living with disabilities, inmates, aged citizens, artisans and small business starter

“It is not about parties and whisky. It is about touching lives. What matters is how many people we have helped,” he said.

On national issues, Metuh urged leaders and citizens to embrace tolerance and forbearance in public discourse, especially on social media.

He said democracy flourishes when dissent is allowed and when the younger generation is not criminalised for expressing opinions.

According to him, “We must be more accommodating of our young people in the new media space. Criticism should not lead to arrests. Let us tolerate one another for the sake of nation-building.”

He also restated that the controversial N400 million for which he was previously prosecuted was not campaign money but part of a presidential-approved initiative to counter insurgency narratives.

He said the report of the assignment was duly submitted and acknowledged by key officials of the former administration.

Metuh said he had forgiven all individuals and institutions involved in his ordeal, including the EFCC, the judge, prosecutors, and sections of the media who participated in what he described as “media trial.”

Speaking on political participation, he hinted at a return to active engagement after his birthday, noting that he remains “deeply invested” in strengthening Nigeria’s democratic institutions.

On constitutional reforms, Metuh advocated a single five- or six-year tenure for presidents and governors, with rotational presidency across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones. He argued that such an arrangement would reduce tension and deepen national cohesion.

He also urged opposition parties—including the PDP, Labour Party, ADC and YPP—to rise to their responsibilities by holding the government accountable strictly on policies and programmes. He recalled that during his tenure as PDP spokesman, the opposition played a stronger role in strengthening democratic checks.

Metuh further revealed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu once reached out to him during his health challenges despite their past political clashes, describing the gesture as a lesson in tolerance and statesmanship.

Responding to a question on the detention of IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu, Metuh acknowledged their personal friendship and said quiet engagements with government officials are ongoing, expressing hope for a positive outcome.

As he steps into a new decade, Metuh said his focus remains service, charity and promoting unity. “Let us love one another. Let us help our fellow citizens. That is what truly matters,” he said.



