FCT Court Summons Nnamdi Kanu

A federal High Court in Abuja has summoned Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to appear in court

According to Kanu’s Brother, Prince Kanu, "This is a summons to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to appear on November 28 at the Federal High Court in Abuja for the settlement of records regarding the appeal he filed prior to the November 20 judgment."

"A production warrant is required for the Sokoto Prison to transport him to Abuja, but the Court declined to issue it. Sokoto Prison".

As at the time of filing this report, our correspondent gathered that Nnamdi Kanu is still in Sokoto Prison.


