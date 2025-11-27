Chris Ngige Convoy Attacked In Anambra

Former Governor of Anambra State, His Excellency, Dr. Chris Ngige’s convoy was yesterday attacked on the Nkpor - Nnobi Road, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State 

The former governor was not in the convoy as the time the attack occurred but a policeman in the pilot car was shot and his gun and uniform taken away by the suspected assailants who were dressed in police and army uniforms.

Unfortunately, a lady who was recording the shooting was fatally shot by the gunmen. A shop owner who raced to find out what was happening was also shot, but he only lost a lot of blood and will be operated upon soon to remove the bullets. He is expected to make full recovery. The pilot car was riddled with bullets. 

No policeman was killed and the escort leader who was shot has been operated upon and is expected to make full recovery. The shop owner was lucky as the bullets didn’t lodge in his spine.

I just got of the phone with His Excellency and he confirmed the development, promising to do all he can to ensure that those injured receive adequate treatment. He also commiserated with the family of the unfortunate lady who was killed while videoing the scene. 

The police in Anambra State is yet to issue an official statement on the incident. 

