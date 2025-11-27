Akpabio Mourns Revered Islamic Scholar Dahiru Bauchi

President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, GCON has sent heartfelt condolences to the people and government of Bauchi State, as well as the Islamic Ummah and the family of the late renowned Islamic scholar, Sheik Dahiru Usman Bauchi.

Akpabio, in a condolence message signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh, described the deceased as an epitome of Islamic scholarship and an embodiment of Islamic intellectual history.

"On behalf of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, my family and constituents, I wish to extend my deepest condolences to the government and people of Bauchi State, as well as the Islamic Ummah and the family of the late renowned Islamic scholar and supreme leader of the Tijaniyyah Movement, Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi, OFR. 

"He was a committed Moslem and a custodian of the teachings of the Islamic faith. Indeed, his contributions to Islamic scholarship and leadership in the Tijaniyya Movement in Nigeria have left an indelible mark," Akpabio said. 

He noted that late Sheikh Bauchi "would be mostly remembered for his positive influence on the Islamic jurisprudence and spiritual enrichment of the religion."

"May Allah grant Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi's soul eternal peace and grant his family and the Muslim community the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss," the Senate President said.

