National Guard Officer Shot In US Dies From Her Injuries

A member of the US National Guard Sarah Beckstrom has succumb to an injury she sustained after she was shot by an immigrant from Afghanistan near the White House in Washington DC

Beckstrom alongside another officer were hit during the shooting

President Donald Trump announced her demise during a live broadcast

The shooter is currently in custody

This is a tribute issued by her colleagues at West Virginia National Guard





We are deeply saddened to confirm the death of one of our own, Spc. Sarah Beckstrom, a member of the West Virginia Army National Guard, who was shot in the line of duty near the Farragut Square Metro Station on November 26, 2025. Spc. Beckstrom was pronounced dead at MedStar Washington Hospital in the District of Columbia on November 27, 2025, as the result of wounds incurred during the shooting.

Spc. Beckstrom enlisted in the West Virginia National Guard on June 26, 2023, and served with distinction as a military police officer with the 863rd Military Police Company. She exemplified leadership, dedication, and professionalism.

Spc. Beckstrom, a 2023 graduate of Webster County High School, was a resident of Summersville, West Virginia.

She volunteered to serve as part of Operation D.C. Safe and Beautiful helping to ensure the safety and security of our nation’s capital. Her loss is felt profoundly across our One Guard Family and throughout the Mountain State.

“On behalf of Governor Patrick Morrisey and the entire West Virginia National Guard, I extend my deepest condolences to Spc. Beckstrom’s family, friends, and fellow Guardsmen.

We grieve alongside them and honor her memory by carrying forward her commitment to service, integrity, and excellence.” said Maj. Gen. Jim Seward, the Adjutant General of the West Virginia National Guard.

We ask that everyone respect the privacy of her family and her fellow Soldiers during this difficult time.