MTN Ex-Staff, Demands Public Apology From Regional Manager Over Alleged Character Assassination

One Mr Bankole Ogunmiloyo, has demanded a public apology from the Regional Manager of Popular Network Provider, MTN Ekiti/Kwara Branches, Chinyere Ikechi over he described as defamation and assassination of character.

Addressing journalists in Ado-Ekiti on Tuesday, Ogunmiloyo, who claimed to be a freelancer for the Network Provider said he was dismissed unjustly which has further denied him the opportunity to get employed by any organisation.

Lamenting, he claimed that Chinyere submitted a false, baseless and damaging report to the agency he’s working with which according to him resulted in his removal from the project and also damaged his reputation personally and professionally.

Ogunmiloyo explained that Chinyere falsely accused him of abusing a colleague, Etua Ejaye, who he said was involved in a little argument with him and was later resolved amicably.

Ogunmiloyo has requested Chinyere to make public apology on national newspapers in order to clear his name from the purported falsehoods.

When contacted, Chinyere denied knowing Ogunmiloyo in spite of his claim to have worked with the organisation for eighteen good years before he tendered his resignation to become a freelancer, adding that no one bearing such name has ever worked in the agency

However, Itua confirmed the identity of Ogunmiloyo, adding that she has no issues whatsoever with him.

Ogunmiloyo, through his Lawyer, Otunba Segun Famuagun & Co, on Tuesday had earlier wrote a petition to Ekiti State Commissioner of Police, Joseph Eribo, urging the command to take swift action.

The petition reads, “We are solicitors and our services is retained by Mr. Ogunmiloyo Bankole of No. 12, Omisanjana Street, Ado-Ekiti hereinafter referred to as “Our Client” and on whose instructions, directives and authority we hereby write.

“Our brief by our client is that one Mrs. Chinyere Ikechi, Manager, Kwara Area, MTN Nigeria, submitted a false, baseless and damaging report to the agency our client was working with.

“ This resulted in our client’s removal from the project and also damaged his reputation both personal and professional severely.

“We hereby request for a thorough investigation into this matter to protect our client’s reputation and means of livelihood.

“Thanking you for your professional cooperation”.