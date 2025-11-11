South African Court Denies Bail To Nigerian Alleged Drug Baron

A court in South Africa has denied bail to a 51-year-old Nigerian national, Michael Okoya, charged with dealing in drugs.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI/Hawks) in a statement on Monday, November 10, 2025 said they welcome the decision of the Klerksdorp Magistrates’ Court.

Okoya was arrested in September 2025 by members of the North West Provincial Anti-Drug Team and the Tactical Response Team (TRT).

His arrest followed a search and seizure operation conducted by the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation, Crime Intelligence, and TRT at his flat in Klerksdorp on 02 September 2025.

During the operation, law enforcement officials confiscated a large quantity of drugs, including crystal meth, kat, and mandrax tablets, with an estimated street value exceeding R1.5 million.

Okoya was not present during the raid, prompting a manhunt. He was later apprehended after authorities followed up on credible intelligence.

During the bail proceedings, the State, represented by Advocate Riekie Krause, opposed bail, submitting that Okoya posed a flight risk.

The State presented three affidavits: one from a senior SAPS official who received information about a planned escape, another from the investigating officer, and one from the officer who confiscated a cellphone from the accused.

The court was informed that the accused had expressed intentions to abscond if released on bail. After considering the evidence, the court denied bail, and the matter was postponed to 09 December 2025 for further investigation.

The Director of Public Prosecutions in the North West, Dr Rachel Makhari, and the Acting Head of the Hawks in the North West, Brigadier Georgia Moos, commended the joint efforts of the NPA’s Organised Crime Component and the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation team for their tireless work in bringing the accused to justice.

"The NPA, working closely with the DPCI and other law enforcement agencies, remains steadfast in its commitment to dismantle drug networks and ensure that those who destroy our communities with drugs are held accountable,” they said.