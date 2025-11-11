Gov Uzodimma Suspends ENTRACO Activities After Death Of Two Motorists

Effective immediately, Governor Hope Uzodimma has suspended all activities connected to the operations of Imo State Environmental Transformation Commission (ENTRACO) till further notice.

He did on Monday, November 10, 2025, following report of an incident that occurred in Owerri, linked to ENTRACO operations, which claimed the life of a person and left another in critical situation in the hospital.

Governor Uzodimma said he was not unmindful of other recent ugly incidents where the mode of operations of ENTRACO was brought to question by members of the public.

However, the Governor warned that immediate suspension of ENTRACO operations is not a license for members of the public to take traffic, environmental, and other laws into their hands as those found to be in violation of such laws will pay dearly for it.







