Corruption Allegations: CSOs Apologise To FIRS Chairman Adedeji

Coalition of nine civil society organisations has apologised to the Executive Chairman of Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Dr Zacch Adedeji, after findings and clarifications cleared him of allegations of corruption, money laundering, and abuse of office earlier circulated during a protest.

The apology followed a protest by Coalition of Anti-Corruption Civil Society Organisations for Development (COCSOD) at National Assembly, during which the group accused top FIRS officials of financial misconduct.

However, following a review and verification of their claims, the coalition admitted that the allegations were unfounded and based on unverified information.

In a statement in Abuja, leaders of the CSOs regretted the embarrassment caused to Dr Adedeji, his family, and FIRS as an institution, noting that the earlier protest was misguided.

The statement was signed by Dr Emeka Mbonu, presiden of Organisation of Young Entrepreneurs in Nigeria; Chief Osondu Chinelo, convener of Citizens Right International; Dr Oluaseun Ayotomiwa, national coordinator of Advocacy for Good Governance; Eyitayo Olukayode, coordinator of Centre for Leadership and Educational Development; and Hajia Zainabu Mohammed, convener of Africa Patriotic Development Mission.

Others include Dr Usman Yahaya, executive director of Zero Tolerance and Anti-Corruption Network; Princess Doubra Abadi-Ingobo, coordinator of Network Against Poverty in Africa Campaign; Eduvie Efe, executive director of Campaign Against Corruption International; and Otokpa Echechofu Philip, convener of Network for Advancement of Democracy in Africa.

“We have confirmed that the information we relied upon during the protest was inaccurate and not properly verified,” the coalition said.

“We apologise to Dr Zacch Adedeji for any harm, embarrassment, or misunderstanding caused by the claims in the protest statement. We commend his leadership, integrity, and the reforms he has championed at the FIRS.”





Since assuming office, Dr Adedeji has repositioned FIRS as a model of transparency, innovation, and professionalism. His tenure has been marked by visionary reforms, fiscal discipline, and the digital transformation of Nigeria’s tax administration system.





Under his leadership, FIRS has surpassed its targets, generating N12.36 trillion in 2023 against a target of N11.55 trillion, and N21.7 trillion in 2024, exceeding N19.7 trillion projection. Between September 2023 and August 2025, it got N46 trillion in tax revenue, 115 per cent of its combined targets.



