Lagos CP Insists On Sowore’s Arrest Despite Court's Restraining Order

The Lagos State Police Command has reiterated its intention to arrest political activist and former presidential candidate of African Action Congress, AAC, Omoyele Sowore, over alleged plans to incite violent protests in Lagos.

This is coming despite the clear orders of Justice Musa Kakaki of a Federal High Court, Lagos, last Wednesday, which restrained the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, and other security agencies from arresting, intimidating or declaring Sowore wanted.

The order followed an application by Sowore after reports that the Lagos State Police Command had allegedly declared him wanted in connection with unspecified allegations.

Delivering the ruling, the court granted an interim injunction restraining the respondents, particularly the Commissioner of Police, from “harassing, intimidating, threatening with arrest, or declaring the applicant wanted pending the determination of the substantive suit.”

But Lagos Commissioner of Police, Mr. Olohundare Jimoh, who spoke during a strategic security meeting at the command headquarters in Ikeja, yesterday, said despite Sowore’s invitation, he had failed to show up at the command headquarters.

He stated that the declaration was made in accordance with Section 215 (1, 4 and 5) of the Nigerian Constitution, which empowered the Commissioner of Police to maintain law and order, protect lives and property.

He added that despite an earlier letter from Sowore’s lawyer expressing his intention to bring Sowore to the command, none of them had shown up.

He said: “He never showed up, if you are declared wanted, you are to report to the nearest police station, not call me over the phone.

“The order to arrest him stands. Any officer, who sights him whether on the road, in a restaurant, or elsewhere should arrest him and bring him to the State Criminal Investigation Department for proper investigation.”

According to him, security operatives intercepted a group of about 300 persons allegedly mobilising to disrupt public peace on Lagos Third Mainland Bridge in the name of protest.

He said 13 of them were apprehended and a vehicle containing loudspeakers and a generator intended for the protest was recovered.

Jimoh dismissed social media criticisms of his decision to arrest Sowore as act of ignorance, insisting that his actions were lawful and necessary to prevent disorder.

“Anybody who is not pleased can go to court, but as CP, I will continue to act within the powers of the law to protect the people of Lagos State. We will not allow enemies of progress to take Lagos back to a state of chaos, “ he said.

He noted that he had not been served any court order restraining the police from arresting the wanted activist.

“As I speak, I have not been served any order. The Nigeria Police Force is a respecter of the law. Once a court order is served on me, I will comply immediately,” he assured.

Jimoh directed all Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, DPOs and Tactical Units to apprehend Sowore anywhere he is found, except within a courtroom.

He said no individual or group would be allowed to destabilise the state under the guise of protest.