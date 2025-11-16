Son Stabs Professor To Death In USA

Samuel Eweni  a 75 years respected computer science professor at Southern University at New Orleans (SUNO) was tragically stabbed to death in a domestic incident at his home on November 11, 2025 by his son, Chukwuebuka Eweni.

The Eweni family lived on Pebble Drive in the Little Woods neighborhood of New Orleans East.

The incident occurred around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, November 11, 2025.

Samuel Eweni's son, Chukwuebuka Eweni, 27, was taken into custody in Jefferson Parish and faces charges of second-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder

Two of Samuel Eweni's daughters were also stabbed during the attack 

One has since been released from the hospital, while the other remains hospitalized but is expected to recover. 

Family members reported that Chukwuebuka Eweni had a history of mental illness but had never been violent before this incident. 

He reportedly went to the New Orleans East Hospital, where he often sought mental health support.


